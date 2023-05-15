49,380 Shares in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUSB. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.07.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

