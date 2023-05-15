49,380 Shares in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,940,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 759,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,198,000 after buying an additional 24,129 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 652,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,950,000 after buying an additional 56,463 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 525,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,759,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 480,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,532,000 after buying an additional 35,045 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.07.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

