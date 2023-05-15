4D Molecular Therapeutics’ (FDMT) Reiterates Rating Reiterated at 92 Resources

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FDMT. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.13.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

FDMT stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.18. The stock had a trading volume of 119,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,314. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,436.51% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,787,914 shares in the company, valued at $76,606,624. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,787,914 shares in the company, valued at $76,606,624. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $43,386.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,109 shares in the company, valued at $40,703.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,995 shares of company stock worth $595,854 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDMT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,530,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,657,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,718,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,519,000 after purchasing an additional 229,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

