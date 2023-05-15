4D Molecular Therapeutics’ (FDMT) Reiterates Rating Reiterated at 92 Resources

92 Resources restated their reiterates rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FDMT. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.13.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

FDMT stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.18. The stock had a trading volume of 119,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,314. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,436.51% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 850,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,787,914 shares in the company, valued at $76,606,624. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $43,386.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,109 shares in the company, valued at $40,703.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,995 shares of company stock worth $595,854 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDMT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,530,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,657,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,718,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,519,000 after purchasing an additional 229,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Featured Stories

