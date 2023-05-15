4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Given “Reiterates” Rating at 92 Resources

92 Resources reiterated their reiterates rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Securities cut their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.13.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $18.27. 117,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,314. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.51.

Insider Activity at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 3,436.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,787,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,606,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,787,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,606,624. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 17,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $377,217.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,602 shares in the company, valued at $39,312,617.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,995 shares of company stock valued at $595,854. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,718,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,847,000 after purchasing an additional 42,103 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 26,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Read More

