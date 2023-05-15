4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 92 Resources

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating reissued by analysts at 92 Resources in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FDMT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FDMT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 104,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,087. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.51.

Insider Activity

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,436.51% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Kirn sold 17,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $377,217.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,312,617.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 17,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $377,217.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,312,617.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,787,914 shares in the company, valued at $76,606,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 28,995 shares of company stock worth $595,854 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $6,530,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $5,657,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,718,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,519,000 after buying an additional 229,711 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

