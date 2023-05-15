69,568 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Acquired by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 69,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 6.2% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $54.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day moving average is $54.68. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $58.50.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

