792 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Purchased by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 10,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Notis McConarty Edward raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 25,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,562,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Citigroup upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.50.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $271.86 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $309.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,631 shares of company stock worth $765,751 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

