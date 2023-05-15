908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Short Interest Down 14.1% in April

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the April 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 260,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on 908 Devices in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Transactions at 908 Devices

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 15,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $155,975.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of 908 Devices

908 Devices Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,459,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,844 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,061,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 960.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

908 Devices stock remained flat at $7.48 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,634. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.59. 908 Devices has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 71.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 908 Devices will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

