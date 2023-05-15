92 Resources Reaffirms “Reiterates” Rating for 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

92 Resources reissued their reiterates rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FDMT. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.13.

NASDAQ FDMT traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $18.35. 104,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,087. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.51. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49.

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,436.51% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,787,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,606,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $43,386.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,703.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,787,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,606,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,995 shares of company stock valued at $595,854. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

