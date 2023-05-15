92 Resources Reaffirms “Reiterates” Rating for 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FDMT. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.13.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ FDMT traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $18.35. 104,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,087. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.51. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,436.51% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,787,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,606,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $43,386.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,703.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,787,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,606,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,995 shares of company stock valued at $595,854. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

