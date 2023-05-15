A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 688,800 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the April 15th total of 942,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $33,155.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,959. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $33,155.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $634,941 in the last 90 days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 731.7% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 443,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after buying an additional 389,784 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,975,000. Praetorian PR LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,900,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 192,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 188,092 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,071. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $40.93. The company has a market cap of $839.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

