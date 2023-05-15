A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stake Lessened by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.19% of A. O. Smith worth $16,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AOS shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.13.

Insider Activity

A. O. Smith Price Performance

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $768,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AOS traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $67.86. The stock had a trading volume of 76,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,643. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $71.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.