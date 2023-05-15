Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Given New $33.00 Price Target at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.
AADI opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $169.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86. Aadi Bioscience has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $17.27.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 590,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after buying an additional 207,190 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 1,416.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai on November 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aadi Bioscience (AADI)
