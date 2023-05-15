AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CEO Gary D. Fields Sells 504 Shares

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $48,908.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,864,812.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AAON Stock Performance

AAON stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.47. The stock had a trading volume of 281,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,290. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $104.32. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 0.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. AAON had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $265.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. AAON’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AAON during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in AAON by 26.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in AAON by 23.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CJS Securities lowered AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on AAON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Featured Stories

