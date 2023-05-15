Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stake Raised by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 126.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 418,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,829 shares during the quarter. Abercrombie & Fitch comprises approximately 1.4% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $9,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANF. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 590,747 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 672,933 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,308.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 973,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,307,000 after buying an additional 933,244 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,781,000 after buying an additional 261,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Shares of NYSE:ANF traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $24.29. The company had a trading volume of 340,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

