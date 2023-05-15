ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.12

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.12 and last traded at $22.06, with a volume of 375205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $21.60 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.29 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $26,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $26,440.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $31,798.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,778.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $580,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 853.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 106,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 95,063 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 454,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 271,333 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,550,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,649,000 after acquiring an additional 271,652 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 124.5% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,242,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

