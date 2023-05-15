Achain (ACT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.29 Million

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Achain has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $187,972.43 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006920 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000256 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003261 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003444 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003119 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

