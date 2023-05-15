ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the April 15th total of 121,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 124.8 days.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ADENTRA from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday.
Shares of OTCMKTS HDIUF remained flat at $20.02 during midday trading on Monday. ADENTRA has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $27.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average of $20.27.
ADENTRA, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.
