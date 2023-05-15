ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADTN. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on ADTRAN from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Northland Securities cut ADTRAN from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ADTRAN from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.57.

ADTRAN Trading Up 1.6 %

ADTRAN stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $659.92 million, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADTRAN

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 9.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,059,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after acquiring an additional 94,200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in ADTRAN by 9.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the first quarter valued at about $582,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the first quarter worth about $1,354,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 10.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

