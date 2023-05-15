Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Shares Up 7.7%

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.74 and last traded at $22.74. 6,910 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 91,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24. The firm has a market cap of $538.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.34.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $357,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $224,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $357,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,858 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,912. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 39,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 48.1% during the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $234,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

