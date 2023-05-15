Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Shares Up 7.7%

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.74 and last traded at $22.74. 6,910 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 91,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.
Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.
Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24. The firm has a market cap of $538.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.34.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 39,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 48.1% during the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $234,000.
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
