AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 819,200 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the April 15th total of 920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ASLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of AerSale from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of AerSale in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on AerSale from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

ASLE stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.79. 115,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,039. The company has a market cap of $808.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.39. AerSale has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $21.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14.

AerSale ( NASDAQ:ASLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. AerSale had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AerSale will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASLE. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 75.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AerSale by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in AerSale by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AerSale by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in AerSale by 4.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

