Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air T

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Air T by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Air T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Air T by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 26.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air T Price Performance

Shares of Air T stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $74.93 million, a P/E ratio of 70.41 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.39. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Air T ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Air T in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Air T

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

