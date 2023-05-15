AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) PT Lowered to C$10.50 at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities to C$10.50 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Friday, April 14th.
AirBoss of America Stock Performance
AirBoss of America stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $16.02.
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment focuses in rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding related chemicals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AirBoss of America (ABSSF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.