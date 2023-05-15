AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) PT Lowered to C$10.50 at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities to C$10.50 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

AirBoss of America stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $16.02.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment focuses in rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding related chemicals.

