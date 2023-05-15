Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKBA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,717,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $202.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62.

Insider Activity

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 31.63% and a negative return on equity of 279.65%. The business had revenue of $55.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 91,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $80,843.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,568,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,607.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 132,524 shares of company stock valued at $116,621 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 138,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 54,269 shares in the last quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,205,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after buying an additional 1,115,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 59,695 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,831,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.