Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $167.59

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $167.59 and last traded at $167.59, with a volume of 1109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $168.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexander’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Alexander’s Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $858.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 13.84, a quick ratio of 13.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.54 and its 200 day moving average is $215.79.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 169.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.