Algorand Market Cap Hits $1.21 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and approximately $31.16 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00055260 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00039697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019228 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,440,717,500 coins and its circulating supply is 7,226,392,341 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

