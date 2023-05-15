Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Short Interest Up 12.8% in April

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the April 15th total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Allakos Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of ALLK traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.98. 2,120,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,472. Allakos has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $431.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of Allakos

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). Analysts forecast that Allakos will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allakos by 800.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

