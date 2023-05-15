Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Allegion by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $108.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.69 and its 200-day moving average is $109.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.87. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $123.46.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. Allegion’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.22.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total value of $251,354.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

