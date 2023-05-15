Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the April 15th total of 104,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Allied Motion Technologies Price Performance

AMOT stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.47. The company had a trading volume of 19,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,254. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $557.21 million, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.52. Allied Motion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.17 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allied Motion Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMOT shares. Northland Securities upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Allied Motion Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Motion Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMOT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 22.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 67.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of controlled motion products and solutions for original equipment manufacturers and end user applications. Its target markets include industrial, vehicle, medical, and aerospace and defense. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, NY.

See Also

