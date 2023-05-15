Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Trading Up 5.9%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.45. Approximately 115,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,955,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $931.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.21% and a negative net margin of 150,207.69%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 341.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

