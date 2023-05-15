Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Purchased by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Alteryx accounts for 1.8% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.80% of Alteryx worth $28,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AYX. Capital World Investors increased its position in Alteryx by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,379,000 after acquiring an additional 806,018 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter worth $19,151,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 201.0% in the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 438,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,504,000 after buying an additional 293,021 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at $20,741,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 218,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alteryx

In other Alteryx news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $294,615.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,631.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alteryx Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.92.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.36. 86,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,635. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.50. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.28. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.14%. The company had revenue of $301.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

