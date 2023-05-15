Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Earns Reiterates Rating from 888

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating restated by research analysts at 888 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.75. The stock had a trading volume of 345,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,099. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $76.79 and a 1-year high of $97.08.

Institutional Trading of Amdocs

About Amdocs

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 1,015.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.