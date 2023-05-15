Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Shares Down 3.4%

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.37 and last traded at $84.77. 870,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,345,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

Ameren Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.70.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $305,244.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200,015 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 11,937.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,576,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,795 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,174,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,284,000 after buying an additional 1,109,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

