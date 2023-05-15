American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $94.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $90.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.67.

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of AWR stock opened at $91.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.31. American States Water has a one year low of $71.22 and a one year high of $100.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.41.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.34). American States Water had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $125.37 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 900.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

