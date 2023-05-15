American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,901 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $69,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,726,000 after buying an additional 406,906 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,256,000 after buying an additional 814,403 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,250,000 after buying an additional 91,188 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,736,000 after buying an additional 650,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,635,000 after buying an additional 89,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $199.32. 420,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,125. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.61. The company has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a PE ratio of 66.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 208.00%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

