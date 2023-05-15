Analysts’ Downgrades for May 15th (AGIL, CPT, CTIC, CTLT, CX, ESS, FRG, FSLR, GOOGL, IFSUF)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, May 15th:

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $121.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $132.00.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $7.20 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.80.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $204.00 price target on the stock.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. Loop Capital currently has $125.00 price target on the stock.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Kureha (OTCMKTS:KURCF) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $137.00 target price on the stock.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $103.00 price target on the stock.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Wedbush currently has $2.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $78.00.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $71.00 target price on the stock.

Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a neutral rating.

