Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/12/2023 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $96.00 to $108.00.

5/8/2023 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $88.00 to $106.00.

5/5/2023 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $112.00 to $114.00.

5/5/2023 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $76.00.

5/5/2023 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $87.00 to $100.00.

4/20/2023 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $51.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2023 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $124.00 to $141.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of APLS stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,705. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.23. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 255.36%. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,882,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,811,639.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,882,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,811,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $37,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,542.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 110,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,584 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Stories

