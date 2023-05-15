Analyzing Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) and DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFILF)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) and DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and DFI Retail Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 0 2 2 0 2.50 DFI Retail Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has a consensus target price of C$31.10, suggesting a potential downside of 7.98%. Given Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize is more favorable than DFI Retail Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A C$0.66 50.88 DFI Retail Group N/A N/A N/A $0.37 8.26

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and DFI Retail Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DFI Retail Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and DFI Retail Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A DFI Retail Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays an annual dividend of C$0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. DFI Retail Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays out 60.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DFI Retail Group pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. DFI Retail Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of DFI Retail Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize beats DFI Retail Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod. The Europe segment is consisted of Albert Heijn, Etos, Gall & Gall, bol.com, Delhaize operations in Belgium and Luxembourg.The Other Retail segment handles the firm’s joint ventures. The Global Support Office segment represents global support office operations in the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses. The Health and Beauty segment offers personal care and baby care products. The Home Furnishings segment represents the group’s IKEA businesses. The Restaurants segment refers to catering associate, Maxim’s, a Hong Kong restaurant chain. The other Retailing segment composed of department stores, specialty and Do-It-Yourself stores, and Robinsons Retail. The company was founded by Patrick Manson on September 5, 1886 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

