Analyzing Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) & Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) and Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Procore Technologies has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dropbox has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Procore Technologies and Dropbox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Procore Technologies 0 2 12 0 2.86 Dropbox 1 3 2 0 2.17

Earnings and Valuation

Procore Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.67%. Dropbox has a consensus price target of $26.86, suggesting a potential upside of 21.47%. Given Procore Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Procore Technologies is more favorable than Dropbox.

This table compares Procore Technologies and Dropbox’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Procore Technologies $774.21 million 9.85 -$286.93 million ($2.02) -26.87 Dropbox $2.37 billion 3.33 $553.20 million $1.53 14.45

Dropbox has higher revenue and earnings than Procore Technologies. Procore Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dropbox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.5% of Procore Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of Dropbox shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Procore Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Dropbox shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Procore Technologies and Dropbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Procore Technologies -36.03% -19.75% -13.06% Dropbox 22.86% -64.06% 10.79%

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc. provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office. The company also provides Resource Management that helps contractors to schedule, track, and forecast labor productivity, enhance time management, communication with workforces, and manage profitability on construction projects; and Financial Management, which provides customers with visibility into the financial health of their individual construction projects and portfolios, as well as facilitates untethered access to financial data, linking the field, and the office in real-time. It serves owners, general contractors, and specialty contractors operating in the commercial, residential, industrial, and infrastructure segments of the construction industry. The company primarily sells subscriptions to access its products on computers, smartphones, and tablets through any web browser or from its mobile application available for iOS and Android platforms through its direct sales team. Procore Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carpinteria, California.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc. is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files. Its users also get access to Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place. The Dropbox Plus provides unrivaled sync along with 1 TB of space, powerful sharing features, and increased control. The Dropbox Professional allows independent workers to store, share, and track work from one place. The Dropbox Business is designed for small to enterprise level businesses, in which users get full visibility and control over how critical work files are accessed and shared while letting team members continue to use the products. The company was founded by Andrew W. Houston and Arash Ferdowsi in May 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

