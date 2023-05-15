Analyzing Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) and Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) and Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Ooma shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Ooma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sohu.com and Ooma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sohu.com -2.36% -1.50% -0.85% Ooma -1.69% -0.95% -0.46%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sohu.com 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ooma 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sohu.com and Ooma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sohu.com presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.98%. Ooma has a consensus target price of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 56.61%. Given Ooma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ooma is more favorable than Sohu.com.

Volatility and Risk

Sohu.com has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ooma has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sohu.com and Ooma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sohu.com $733.87 million 0.62 -$17.34 million ($0.52) -26.06 Ooma $216.17 million 1.51 -$3.65 million ($0.15) -86.20

Ooma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sohu.com. Ooma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sohu.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ooma beats Sohu.com on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication. The company was founded in August 1996 by Charles Zhang and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc. engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential. Ooma business offers small business phone services and enterprise communications. Ooma residential deals with phone services and smart security, and the Talkatone mobile app. The company was founded by Andrew Frame, Dennis Peng and Michael Cerda on November 19, 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

