Andrew Lawrence Fawthrop Purchases 5,464 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Stock

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) Director Andrew Lawrence Fawthrop acquired 5,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.67 per share, with a total value of $20,052.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 384,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,911.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
VAALCO Energy Stock Up 1.1 %
EGY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.73. 1,148,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,728. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.58. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.59 million for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 126,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 88,364 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,768 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.61% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VAALCO Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on VAALCO Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.
