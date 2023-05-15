Andrew Lawrence Fawthrop Purchases 5,464 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Stock

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) Director Andrew Lawrence Fawthrop acquired 5,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.67 per share, with a total value of $20,052.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 384,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,911.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VAALCO Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

EGY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.73. 1,148,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,728. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.58. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.59 million for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a positive change from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 126,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 88,364 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,768 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VAALCO Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on VAALCO Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

Further Reading

