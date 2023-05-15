Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives $22.28 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.28.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average is $20.60. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -115.56%.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.