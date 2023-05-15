AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Short Interest Up 16.3% in April

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,260,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 18,280,000 shares. Currently, 16.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Shares of APPH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.48. 1,259,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,112,405. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01. AppHarvest has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $73.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.69.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 million. AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 41.32% and a negative net margin of 1,210.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that AppHarvest will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APPH. Cowen cut their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $9.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on AppHarvest from $1.25 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPH. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AppHarvest by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AppHarvest by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 22.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

