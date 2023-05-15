Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,819 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Arch Resources worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Arch Resources by 409.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP boosted its position in Arch Resources by 26.3% during the third quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 240,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,464,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Arch Resources by 520.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,146 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Arch Resources by 75.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Arch Resources by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

NYSE ARCH opened at $123.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.68. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $180.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $10.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by ($0.44). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 96.62% and a net margin of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 35.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 1.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Arch Resources from $200.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 2,617 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $396,554.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,965.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $396,554.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,965.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $255,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,868 shares of company stock worth $1,364,006. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Featured Stories

