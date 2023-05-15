Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Gap Up to $2.00

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.00, but opened at $2.11. Archer Aviation shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 270,713 shares traded.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Archer Aviation Trading Up 10.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.23 and a quick ratio of 10.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $544.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.09.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 206,000 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Archer Aviation by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,884,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,989,000 after buying an additional 508,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Archer Aviation by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 841,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 323,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

