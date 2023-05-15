Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. 500.com reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Archrock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Archrock Stock Performance

Shares of AROC stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36. Archrock has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.74.

Archrock Announces Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Archrock had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $218.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archrock will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Archrock news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $6,040,291.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,172,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,149,539.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $155,106.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,933.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $6,040,291.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,172,626 shares in the company, valued at $175,149,539.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Archrock by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Archrock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Archrock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archrock by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

