Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Short Interest Update

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the April 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 13.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 467,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,247. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $813.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.61. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80.
Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $6.19. The firm had revenue of $160.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.54 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 4.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after buying an additional 1,161,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 535.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 685,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 577,968 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,778,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,541,000 after acquiring an additional 538,946 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,039.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 339,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 328,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,112,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.
ARCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccine company, which engages in the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.
