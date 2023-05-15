Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Short Interest Update

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the April 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 13.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 467,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,247. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $813.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.61. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $6.19. The firm had revenue of $160.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.54 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 4.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $80,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 589,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,472,429.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 589,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,472,429.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $196,358.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,508 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after buying an additional 1,161,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 535.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 685,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 577,968 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,778,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,541,000 after acquiring an additional 538,946 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,039.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 339,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 328,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,112,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccine company, which engages in the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.