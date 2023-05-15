Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx Price Performance

ARDX stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $920.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10.

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 76.72% and a negative net margin of 104.52%. The firm had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $40,347.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 896,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,075 shares of company stock worth $74,115. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ardelyx by 597.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,137,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth about $6,673,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth about $6,545,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ardelyx by 1,193.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,078,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,760 shares in the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

(Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.