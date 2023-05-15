Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Increases Stock Position in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) by 232.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,973 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in Taboola.com were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $665,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth about $861,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TBLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.66.

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. Taboola.com Ltd. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $923.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $371.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

