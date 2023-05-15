Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Sells 24,989 Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lessened its stake in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,989 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned about 0.21% of DocGo worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in DocGo in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in DocGo in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in DocGo by 226.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in DocGo in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DocGo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on DocGo in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

DocGo Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DCGO stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.67. 91,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,492. The company has a market cap of $888.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 0.93. DocGo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $108.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.13 million. DocGo had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DocGo Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About DocGo

(Get Rating)

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.