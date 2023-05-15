Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARESF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,222. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

